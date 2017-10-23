PNG to face new opponents in RLWC

THE 2017 Rugby League World Cup chief executive officer Andrew Hill is pleased that the PNG Kumuls will play new opponents in this year’s tournament.

Hill was referring to the Kumuls matches against Ireland and the USA at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

“From a legacy point of view, what I am really pleased about is the fact that PNG gets to play different nations,” Hill said.

“We looked over the last four or five years PNG tended to play the same nations, they played Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and the Cook Islands. So one of the great things that we were able to do was distribute the teams according to what we thought would be in the best interest of the tournament.”

Kumuls coach Michael Marum and PNG Rugby Football League Chairman Sandis Tsaka said that would help the team see where it stood in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...