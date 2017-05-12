PNG facing shortage of seedlings, says minister

PAPUA New Guinea is facing a shortage of seedlings, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Tommy Tomscoll says.

He said in Kokopo investing in seedlings was a big task.

“The agriculture sector begins with seedlings. If we are unable to source seedlings for ourselves, we will not see growth in the sector,” he said.

“Right now, there is a major shortage of seeds despite everyone saying they want to grow the industry. How can we grow without seeds? It needs a lot money to start the sector.”

He said whether it was coconut, coffee, cocoa, they all began with seedlings.

Tomscoll hopes that the Government would invest in seedlings.

“If we don’t start with planting seeds, there will be nothing to harvest,” he said.

Tomscoll said 85 percent of the population depended on agriculture to give them jobs and income.

“It is important to revitalise this sector, mobilise and grow the sector. If not, it will affect our living standards and the future of our children.”

He said without funding, we should not expect the sector to grow.

Like this: Like Loading...