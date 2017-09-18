PNG fall short against Eastern Edge in SACA Premier League

PAPUA New Guinea fell 32 runs short in a high scoring affair against the Eastern Edge in the first match of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Premier League in Darwin, Australia, on Saturday.

Batting first, Eastern Edge belted 339/3, with Alex Ross (117 not out) and John Dalton (105) both making impressive centuries.

Ross’ unbeaten 117 came off a phenomenal 49 balls which included 10 boundaries and four sixes while Dalton took 101 balls to make his 105, putting on 124 runs with Ross for the second wicket.

Damon Kerr (37 not out) and Adam Somerfield (31 not out) then guided the Edge to 339, with Nosiana Pokana (1-38), Alei Nao (1-44) and Chad Soper (1-59) the only wicket takers for the Hebou PNG Barramundis.

In reply, the Barramundis got off to a shaky start with Vani Vagi Morea (4) falling early before Lega Siaka (43) and Kipling Doriga (51), playing his first match on tour took the score to 73 in only 10.3 overs before Siaka was dismissed by David Grant.

Assad Vala (36) and Sese Bau (30) then continued the Barramundis’ momentum but regular wickets reduced them to 203/6 in 35.1 overs.

Some late lower-order hitting by Mahuru Dai (69 off 40 balls) shifted the momentum once again in PNG’s favour, but unfortunately the Edge were able to take the final four wickets for only 20 runs to bowl out the Barramundis for 307 in 46.3 overs.

Grant (3-048) and Lloyd Pope (3-51) were the stars for the Edge, both taking three wickets apiece.

The team have a couple of days off before taking on the Force and the Mavericks next weekend.

The tour is in preparation for ICC Intercontinental Cup (ICUP)/World Cricket League Championships (WCLC) round 6 fixture against Scotland in Port Moresby from Oct 1-8.

PNG are in fourth place on 40 points in the ICUP standings after five rounds while they are in second place in the WCLC standings on 14 points after five rounds also.

Eastern Edge 339/3 (Alex Ross 117 not out, John Dalton 105, Damon Kerr 37 not out, Adam Somerfield 31 not out, Henry Dall 31; Nosiana Pokana 1-38, Alei Nao 1-44, Chad Soper 1-59) PNG 307 (Mahuru Dai 69, Kipling Doriga 51, Lega Siaka 43, Assad Vala 36, Sese Bau 30; David Grant 3-48, Lloyd Pope 3-51). The Edge won by 32 runs.

Fixtures: Sat, Sept 23 – PNG v Force; Sun, Sept 24 – PNG v Mavericks.

