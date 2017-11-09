PNG fans add to RLWC experience, ARL boss says

HAVING witnessed the PNG Kumuls 14-6 win over Ireland last week, Australian Rugby League chairman John Grant affirmed that bringing the 2017 Rugby League World Cup to PNG wasn’t a mistake.

“Bringing the World Cup down here to Australia, New Zealand and PNG I think it’s massive, we got huge respect for rugby league and the public in PNG.

“They love and support the game and we keep repeating that it’s the only country in the world where rugby league is the national sport.

“I think to bring a World Cup down here without including PNG would be wrong, and I think we’ve done exactly the right thing. We had tremendous assistance from the PNG government, PNG Rugby Football League, Oil Search, SP Brewery and others to make it real.”

Grant also commended PNG for having reliable sporting facilities such as the Oil Search National Football Stadium which is currently hosting the PNG Kumuls pool matches.

“I was up here in PNG with the Australian PM’s 13 team last year and I think the facilities here in terms of elite games are fantastic, the surface is fantastic and it’s a tribute to PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...