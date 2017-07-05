PNG fisheries observer missing off Nauru

A NATIONAL fisheries observer went missing on board a Chinese fisheries vessel while travelling to Nauru last week.

Parties to the Nauru Agreement chief executive officer Ludwig Kumoru told The National that there were two observers on the Chinese-flag fishing vessel Feng Xiang.

One was National Fisheries Authority observer James Numbaru who is now missing, and a regional fisheries observer from Solomon Islands.

“It is unfortunate indeed. This is the fourth Papua New Guinea observer to go missing. At this stage I have very little information,” Kumoru said.

“The matter is under investigation and perhaps we will wait until the case is cleared.

“I understand the vessel is headed for PNG for investigation.

“The missing observer was under PNG observer duty – the national observer programme – not under the regional observer programme. The other observer from the Solomon Islands was on a regional observer duty.

“This means when the vessel is fishing in the PNG archipelagic waters, the PNG observer takes duty or responsibility.

“But when outside the archipelagic waters, the regional observer takes charge of the observer duty.”

Numbaru was reported missing around 2am last Wednesday just outside Nauru, according to reports by the Pacific Guardian.

The ship docked in Nauru and local police conducted investigations.

The local authorities found there was no foul play involved and cleared the vessel to leave port.

