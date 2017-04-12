PNG flag designer Karike passes on

By Alphonse Porau

THE woman who designed the national flag, Susan Hareho Karike, from Mei village in Gulf, passed away yesterday at the intensive care unit of Port Moresby General Hospital.

She was admitted at the PMGH on Saturday after suffering from a stroke and was in a coma until her death at around 3pm yesterday.

Karike’s family are now calling on the Government to recognise her contribution to the country and support them.

Husband David Huhume, from Eastern Highlands, said his wife had not being fully recognised as the nation’s flag designer since independence, therefore requests the State’s support in laying her to rest.

“There is no recognition from the Government up until now. As a police officer for 40 years, I haven’t seen anything given to my wife apart from medals and it is really a disappointment,” Huhume said.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop thanked Karike for her gift to the nation and people in his tribute.

“She definitely contributed in a big way to nation-building by designing this flag that has contributed to uniting our tribes and language groups to one nation.”

