PNG Games council to meet today

THE PNG Games Council will hold its final meeting today at Liamo Beach Resort Hotel in Kimbe, West New Britain.

PNG Sports Foundation Games director John Susuve said the meeting would be the final one to confirm the number of teams and sports to be played during the Nov 18-Dec 2 event.

Susuve told The National yesterday that this meeting would show the council how many teams were coming and how many sports would be on the programme for the two-week event.

He said members of the PNG Games Council arrived yesterday and had visited the venues and accommodation for the participating teams.

Susuve said in a previous interview that all 22 provinces would attend the Games in Kimbe.

Several teams such as Western Highlands, Madang and West Sepik have announced that they would be sending small contigents due to financial issues.

The PNG Games in West New Britain will be the seventh edition while Southern Highlands will be hosting the eighth edition next year.

The Southern Highlands games organising committee under chairman Sape Molumi is expected to make a major announcement soon in regard to hosting the 2018 games.

A source from the provincial government said they were focused on delivering the PNG Games.

The game would attract athletes from around the country.

