PNG Games deferral only speculation: Susuve

SPECULATION over the deferral of the seventh PNG Games to a later date is just that and nothing official, says PNG Games sports director John Susuve.

Susuve, pictured, appealed to the provincial teams that are preparing to not be moved by speculation in the media because an official statement concerning any deferral has not been made by the appropriate body.

He said last week that if an official statement was released, it would come from the PNG Games Council but in the recent events no such information has reached the sports directorate office in Kimbe.

“PNG must not be distracted by these speculations. I appeal to provincial teams to keep calm until a formal announcement is made by the PNG Games Council.”

Susuve says his office will respect whatever outcome transpires from the speculations and they will stand by the Sports Minister.

“I would respect any decision that comes up but after all we work for the Government under the Sports Minister so we will stand with the Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko’s decision,” Susuve said.

As the man in charge of technical specifications, Susuve’s biggest concern is the completion of three areas before the March 18-Apr 1 event kicks start; the field of play,sitting area, and the ablution blocks.

“As the person in charge of the technical specifications I want to see these three areas completed and I strongly believe that they will be completed. Right now I can say they are 70 percent completed.”

Headded that funding would not be an issue with limited time remaining because the host organising committee has got enough from the provincial government, the national government, National Gaming Control Board and Kumul Petroleum Holdings which announced its gold sponsorship of the games last week.

He said the weather could be a reason to reschedule the games, however, they had formally agreed already on the inclusion of wet weather components as a contingency plan.

