PNG Games in limbo, what now

HOW did we get into this mess?

The PNG Games are in limbo because of poor decision making.

If you talk to people in the provinces some might say they were not happy with the decision made last September to defer the Games. Although there was a full council meeting that endorsed the decision, one delegate says that it was put to them in a way that they really did not have any choice, that is that the decision was already made at a higher level.

It was a poorly thought out decision to defer to March for many reasons. The beginning of the school year; wet season in Kimbe; and the fact that Government shuts down for several weeks over Christmas and is very slow to get moving again. Provinces had spent a lot of money on uniforms and team preparations and were geared up for the Games.

They put the FIFA event ahead of PNG Games – another example of everything revolving around Moresby – it does not matter about the rest of the country.

So many people were looking forward to the Games and to call them off just six or seven weeks ahead of the opening probably deflated a lot of people.

Then with Christmas break it was always going to be hard for people to gear up for march. In fact you cannot easily reschedule a big event like this and whatever date you come up with will present problems. September is just before national exams – parents will not let their children travel at this time if they are in grades 8, 10 or 12. University students would probably have a problem too.

In hindsight, the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup was not a good reason to defer the Games. The event only involved Port Moresby . The HOC working with Sports could have staged the Games. Did they consider moving back the PNG Games by a week or two? Did the PNGSF not want a situation where the Games could be seen to be running OK without them?

If they decide to proceed now after all this uncertainty what kind of Games will it be? How many people have switched off already? Has the equipment been ordered? Will it get here in time?

What will the sponsors think if the Games are put back again? There must be enormous pressure on PNGSF now.

