PNG gears up for internationals

THIS year will be a busy one for Team PNG, with three international sporting events on the calendar.

While the emphasis may be on the Pacific Mini-Games in Vanuatu in December, Team PNG is equally excited about competing at two international events which will take place before the regional event in Vanuatu.

The first of these are the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in Nassau, Bahamas, from July 19-23.

Team PNG youth chef de mission Michael Henao said the Commonwealth Youth Games were an exciting opportunity for young Papua New Guineans to aspire to be great.

He alluded to the team’s success in the last Youth Games in Samoa in 2015, where PNG won a gold medal in boxing (Thadius Katua, 60kg) and two bronze medals in tennis (Violet Apisah, women’s singles; Violet Apisah and Matthew Stubbings, mixed doubles).

“The Youth Games present our athletes an opportunity to compete against other young people from across the Commonwealth,” Henao said.

A squad of 21 athletes and officials will be going to Nassau, where Team PNG will take part in five sports — athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, swimming and tennis.

PNG will also be competing at the fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan from September 15-24.

“This is an important opportunity to gauge the competitiveness of our athletes,” he said.

