PNG to host Bishops conference

PAPUA New Guinea will host the Oceania Federation of Catholic Bishops Conference in 2018 in which 85 bishops will assemble to address real threatening issues, Cardinal Sir John Ribat says.

Speaking during a media conference yesterday at the CBC in Port Moresby, he said global warming, human trafficking, mining and logging were some of the topics that would be discussed.

“Remember the exhortation of Pope Francis, he wrote about the cry of the earth and cry of the poor,” Sir John said.

“If it’s about the cry of the earth, the earth is suffering and we are hearing of this emission and all these activities that are going on such as mining and logging and are causing destruction on our earth and our environment.

“At the same time he speaks about the cry of the poor, poor are those ones that will be affected so much

“Because of this, the church is so concerned and now the bishops of regions are taking this up seriously.”

Sir John said the Government was obliged to listen and respond appropriately because it was through it that companies were able to do their activities affecting the environment.

“The Government has the responsibility of listening and so responding appropriately in a way that should preserve the environment and in a way protect our people by protecting the environment they depend on for their livelihood,” he said.

The main agenda will be climate change which is affecting not only PNG but the Pacific and the world.

