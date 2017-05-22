PNG to host Fiba’s Melo Cup

THE Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) launched a countdown to the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Melanesia Basketball Cup scheduled for September at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre (TAIC) in Port Moresby on Friday.

More than 50 dignitaries, guests and media were at hand to witness the unveiling of the tournament’s new logo and listen to speakers, including Fiba Oceania executive director David Crocker, who flew in from Australia to attend the launch.

“Fiba is excited to be hosting the first Fiba Melanesia Cup in Papua New Guinea. PNG is a very passionate sporting nation and basketball is very much on the rise in country,” Crocker said.

“We hope all sports fans come out and recreate the amazing atmosphere we saw here during the 2015 Pacific Games. There has been an enormous amount of work done by the federation to prepare for this event.”

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu reiterated the positive messages from Fiba, outlining the benefits the international showcase would bring to PNG. “By hosting this event, not only does it further solidify Fiba’s confidence in BFPNG and our ability to host major international events, it also presents us with a tremendous opportunity to generate the same unbelievable support we experienced during the 2015 Pacific Games,” Khalu said.

“The Melanesia Cup is not just about the players and the fans though. It’s also about the community and the benefits it brings the region through sports tourism,” Khalu said. “It provides a platform to proudly display local culture.

“Hosting this event in Port Moresby will project an estimated injection of more than K1 million to the local economy,” the PNG basketball chief said.

The Fiba Melanesia Basketball Cup would be held at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre from Sept 27-30.

