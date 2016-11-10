PNG, Indonesia cross-border run cancelled

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE 10-kilometre cross-border run from Indonesia to PNG has been cancelled because of technical problems, according to the Vanimo-based Indonesian Consulate.

The run, which began in 2012, normally started from Skouw village in Papua province and finished at Wutung village in West Sepik.

“In regards to the result of recent consultation with (Papua New Guinea and Indonesian) stake holders, the latest unforeseeable circumstances and other technical preparations, we have to inform that the 10km cross-border Papua New Guinea-Indonesian 2016 has been cancelled,” the statement said.

“The Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia would like to convey its sincerest recognition to those who have been involved in the preparation and given great support for the event.”

The consulate said the event was started to show that the border region was safe and should be seen as a unifying line.

“It (border) must be seen as a bridge to connect Papua New Guinea and Indonesia for the purpose of development and increasing prosperity for both citizens,” it said.

It said the event had seen some progress in nurturing conducive and peaceful climate near the border.

