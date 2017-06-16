PNG, Indonesia to strengthen bilateral relationship

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK in Vanimo

THE Indonesian border administration building at Vanimo is to strengthen bilateral relationship with Papua New Guinea, according to Indonesian Consul Iwan Lubis.

Lubis said the building along the Skouw-Wutung border also demonstrated Indonesian’s commitment to develop communities living along the border.

“The increasing contact and cooperation between government bodies and agencies, people crossing the border, may have been a real reflection of our thriving and healthy relations,” Lubis said.

He said the two governments had agreed to support each other in education, security, culture and trade.

Lubis said the Indonesian government had agreed to issue short tourist visas for Papua New Guinea citizens travelling to Indonesia. “The construction of this new border administration complex is to increase trade between the people living on both sides of the border,” he said.

The border complex was commissioned by Indonesian president Joko Widodo last month.

It will later be developed into a township.

There will also be family homes built for Indonesian border administration officers.

The township will also have a hospital, and school.

Like this: Like Loading...