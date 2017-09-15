PNG-Japan trade ties growing, says O’Neill

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says trade, investment and economic relations with Japan continues to grow at a good pace.

He met Japanese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Satoshi Nakajima in Port Moresby yesterday.

He said the relations had intensified with the LNG exports to Japan since 2014.

“The impacts of Japan’s official development assistance, Jica-funded projects and grant aid through the grassroots programme throughout the country is well appreciated by the government and the people,” O’Neill said.

“These projects are saving lives.”

He also thanked Japan for the assistance in grant aid projects such as the Port Moresby sewerage system upgrade projects, Nadzab Airport redevelopment project, Ramu transmission system reinforcement project, construction of bridges along the New Britain Highway, and the rehabilitation of the Alotau Market and fisheries facilities.

“On our people-to-people exchanges, I acknowledged the benefits of the reciprocal visa exemption arrangements for diplomatic and official passport holders currently in place between Papua New Guinea and Japan,” he said.

“This has led to convenience and ease of travel byPapua New Guinea and Japanese nationals,”

He said air service arrangements had enabled Air Niugini to propose additional weekly flights to Narita, Japan, each week by 2018, in time for Papua New Guinea’s hosting of Apec.

“This may also increase the number of tourists and business travellers between both countries,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...