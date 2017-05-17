PNG joins recital event for the first time

A NORTHERN man will be the first Papua New Guinean to represent the country and participate in the 59th International Al Quran Recital and Memorisation Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Before leaving for Malaysia, Imran Musa Iji told The National last Friday that he was honoured to represent the country in a Muslim competition.

“Although Arabic is not my mother tongue, I hope to recite it properly,” Iji said.

The competition which began early this week, will end on Saturday.

Participants from more than 65 non-Muslim countries performed a series of recitals from the Koran, according to the vice-president of the Islamic Society of Papua New Guinea (ISPNG), MA Wahed.

Wahed said Iji will be expected to recite the Koran like a singer, in its proper tone and volume.

“The competition includes two representatives, one man and one woman, but we could not find a woman capable enough so we selected one man,” Wahed said.

Iji, who studied Arabic and lived in Saudi Arabia for six years.

“The adjustment to Islam has been very easy and there is a growing number of people in the faith,” Iji said.

Wahed, who accompanied Iji on his flight last Friday, said that the smooth acceptance of Islam in Papua New Guinea showed that Papua New Guinea was a country which was “very matured in religion”.

Like this: Like Loading...