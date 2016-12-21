PNG judiciary members farewells retired judge

MEMBERS of the judiciary bid farewell to retired National and Supreme Court judge Justice Goodwin Poole on Monday.

Justice Poole has reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 and stepped down from the bench.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia refused to stage a ceremonial sitting to farewell Justice Poole because the judiciary has adapted a practice of having only one ceremonial sitting in a year. The ceremonial sitting for this year was held in November to show respect to late Justice Catherine Davani.

The judiciary, however, organised a farewell party for Justice Poole on Monday.

Justice Poole, an Australian, has served on the bench for the last four years.

He was the residential judge of Mt Hagen National Court when he reached retirement age. “The timing of his (Justice Poole) retirement is a requirement of law.,” Sir Salamo said.

“The law fixes a mandatory requirement of retirement ages of judges and he has now served the requirement.

“All I can say is, he was a very good lawyer, that being the reason why he was appointed to the bench.

“He has been a very good judge.

“Justice Poole is the first of all judges in the history of the judiciary in Papua New Guinea to have achieved that new mandatory retiring age of 75.”

Sir Salamo said prior to 2010, the mandatory retirement age of judges was 65.

Justice Poole thanked the judiciary for its support during the time he had served on the bench.

He said he was honoured to serve on the bench as a judge of the National and Supreme Courts in the country and he would always cherish that.

“The time I have spent has been eye opening in a number of ways,” he said.

“It has given me great pleasure to be able to associate with people I’ve known.”

He thanked Sir Salamo for his assistance and guidance.

