PNG to keep backing free trade

By HELEN TARAWA in Vietnam

Papua New Guinea will continue to support the free trade concept to ensure that its products have free access to world markets, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

O’Neill said the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting in Vietnam was based around the theme of dynamic economies and creating an economy that was able to deliver to the expectations of many of the member countries sharing their future in the growing population of the world.

Apec gives Papua New Guinea great opportunities to develop and strengthen “our own opportunities, create opportunities for businesses large and small and continue growth in employment of the people”.

“We must continue to support free trade,” O’Neill said.

“That is the message we are going to deliver in support of other economies in Vietnam that will give us the opportunity to ensure that our products have free access to their markets around the world.

“We are trying to ensure that the larger globalisation of many enterprises throughout the world does not disadvantage our small companies in our economies as well.

“Any growth and development of economies in our respective countries are inclusive so that our people can participate meaningfully in that regard.”

O’Neill said Papua New Guinea would use the opportunity in Vietnam to learn from and prepare for the 2018 Apec it would host a year from now.

