If PNG keeps on this path, we could end up like Haiti, Somalia

I REALLY think we are pursuing a development pattern that is marginalising the majority of rural Papua New Guineans and transforming them into subservient existence, the upshot of which is they are more vulnerable than ever before, to economic forces and the effects of climate change.

Rural infrastructure is dilapidated and there are no incentives for the rural people. Consequently, our young generation of youth migrate to cities and major towns to look for jobs and to keep up with technology advancements.

These then exert stress on public infrastructure and social services in the cities and then more money is pumped into the expansion and maintenance of these government services while the rural areas remain the same and the rural people live within the constraints and cope with the effects of climate change on their own.

The K10m DSIP funds are politicised and even 30 per cent of those funds for infrastructure is insufficient when trying to equalise infrastructure upkeep across each district.

There seems to be shuffling of priorities by the DDAs for political convenience.

The District Development Authorities should be enforcing government economic policy whereby rural access roads are supposed to be given priority to enable economic produce to be brought out to market in an effort to support the economy at the lowest possible farmer level and as a common platform for synergy across the country.

Our rural people fall victims of vague government policies on acquisition of their land and development of their resources, much of which has been acquired or done without their free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC), a stand-alone right and a very significant aspect under the principles of sustainable development.

We have a national population policy that to date has not seen its desired results through effective programs at the lowest level of family unit. The upshot of this is that we have a very dangerously high population growth rate.

Contributing significantly to this high rate is our young girls of this generation with unplanned pregnancies.

Government policies are not addressing the needs of this generation of youth who have different attitudes, different characters, different principles, and different priorities.

Our increasing population is already stressing on our public infrastructure, social services, and public utilities.

Just look at the long queues at the OPDs of our major hospitals, the packed bus stops, queues at banks and ATMs, shopping malls, and high public school enrolments.

A highly likely situation in future with an unmanageable population growth rate and a huge and heavy population is that we could be living beyond the carrying capacity of our environment or living beyond our means, which by definition is poverty.

We could end up emulating the development histories of Haiti and Somalia in the context of resource usage and population dynamics.

Controversial resource and energy projects, like the coal project and seabed mining, are being hastily approved, and whether or not all principles of sustainable development, especially principle number four, have been taken into account in the due diligence process, is not known.

We are developing all our natural resources at a fast rate for the expansion of our national economy to support our increasing population and expanding public infrastructure but our policies are dictating the allocation of most development resources in favour of cities and 15% of the population in these areas.

The majority of our population in rural areas and who owns the natural resources is left to fend for itself, experiencing excruciating pain on a daily basis.

The bridge across the chasm of public opinion to public policy is the government. That bridge is no longer serving its purpose and is becoming insignificant in the lives of the rural majority.

We are a highly resource-dependent economy but with a low non-mining GDP growth rate .

Our economic and social indicators resonate the significance of an otherwise neglected rural sector that is vital for a thriving economy.

Alois Balar

Baining, ENB

