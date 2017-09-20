PNG lacks planning for mass evacuation, disaster official says

THE country has no plans or strategies in place for conducting mass evacuation in major disasters.

Evacuations for people affected by natural or man-made disasters so far had been done on an ad-hoc basis.

This was revealed during the first-ever workshop on mass evacuation conducted by the International Organisation for Migration in partnership with the National Disaster Centre (NDC) in Port Moresby this week.

Assistant director for risk management with NDC Kaigabu Kamnanaya, when asked by The National about plans the Government had in place at the national or provincial and district levels for mass evacuation, admitted that there was none.

“To be frank, we do not have in place a mass evacuation strategy or plan at the national or provincial and district levels to conduct mass evacuation if needed during disasters.”

