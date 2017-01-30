PNG land vital for farming

By TONY PALME

AN agricultural technical team leader from China, based in Mt Hagen says Papua New Guinea has vast idle land that can be converted for food production to feed the country’s growing population.

Guan Shihuai, who leads seven experts in soil, fertiliser, machinery, poultry feeding, vegetable and upland rice farming said PNG was rich in agricultural resources but its people were not utilising them.

Shihuai said most land was being wasted because no crops were grown on them.

Shihuai is a member of the Hagen Agricultural Technical Cooperation Project (Hatcp), a joint project by the China and PNG to promote rice production and sustainability in PNG.

“You look at China which is the second largest economy and it has a population of 1.4 billion people compared with PNG which has only eight million,” he said.

“If all wasteland in this country is turned into farming zones, it can provide enough food for everyone.”

Shihuai said a place in north-east China, Bei-da-huang, the largest piece of wasteland in the 1960s provided five per cent of food for the country through the hardwork of people who struggled against natural disasters.

He said everyone in this country is privileged to own land and should have confidence and encourage each other to build the country and make it richer and more prosperous with their hands.

