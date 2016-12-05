PNG lass sets sights on medicine after topping class in Aust

SHIEBELLE Tumun, from Jiwaka and East Sepik, has topped the Grade 12 of Saint Patrick’s College Townsville, Australia, for this

year.

Tumun is a humble young girl who has attributed her excel in her studies to her faith in God and

the discipline she has attained at home.

She was the recipient of the Grade 8 internal and external Dux Award of Saint John’s Tokarara Primary School in 2011 before getting the Overall Dux Award in Grade 10 – Marianville Secondary School 2013 in Port Moresby.

Last week at the Grade 12 graduation and awards night at Saint Patrick’s College, the young lass received several maths and science awards for outstanding performances in year 12.

Tumun said she had a keen interest in the astronomy growing up.

Growing up Tokarara, she put out all the lights and slept under the glow-in-the-dark moon and stars in her room.

However, despite being given an opportunity to take up engineering studies at the Queensland University of Technology next year, she decided to take up medicine.

Tumun said she had an interview with the James Cook University’s School of Medicine so she can help other people especially children.

Being the eldest with seven siblings, Tumun’s love, care and compassion for her six sisters and brother is driving her to become a specialist paediatrician.

Her father Richard Tumun is also a medical doctor.

Her dream and Faith in God has made this possible when she went to the NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) Space Camp and Kennedy head uuarters for two weeks where she had contacts with astronauts, including

a few who actually went to the moon.

Tumun’s advice to young people is to firstly have a dream, than do your bit by working hard and trust God to make all things possible.

Her trip to NASA is one that reflects that all things are possible if you trust God and do your part of work.

