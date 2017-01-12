PNG Lewas dominate East Asia-Pacific squad

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) East Asia-Pacific (EAP) men’s and women’s teams competing in the Australian Country Cricket Championships (ACCC) are dominated by PNG players.

The squads were finalised last month.

The EAP men’s team will be captained by Vanuatu’s national captain, Andrew Mansale and includes eight members of the Hebou PNG Barramundis and the PNG “A” Team.

The EAP women’s team will be captained by City Pharmacy PNG Lewas’ captain Pauke Siaka and includes nine Lewas players.

The ACCC men’s competition of 50-over and T20 matches and took place from Jan 3-11 January. The ACCC women’s competition is a T20 competition which started on Jan 6 and will end today.

The ACCC is an annual tournament which showcases the best cricket talent from regional areas around Australia, with teams from all around Australia and from the East Asia Pacific region.

Squads: EAP Men’s Team: Andrew Mansale (c) – Vanuatu, Jason Kila – PNG, Dogodo Bau – PNG, Kipling Doriga PNG, Vagi Boko – PNG, Nosaina Pokana – PNG, Hiri Hiri – PNG, – PNG

Pipi Raho – PNG, Nalin Nipoko – Vanuatu, Wesley Viraliliu – Vanuatu, Jamal Vira – Vanuatu, Makoto Taniyama – Japan, Cakacaka Cokovaki – Fiji; EAP Women’s Team: Pauke Siaka (c) – PNG, Tanya Ruma – PNG, Kopi John – PNG, Konio Oala – PNG, Helen Buruka – PNG, Ravini Oa – PNG, Sibona Jimmy – PNG, Kila Frank – PNG, Norma Ovasuru – PNG, Selina Soloman – Vanuatu, MatileUliao – Samoa, Mai Yanagida – Japan, Etusko Kobayashi – Japan, Lagi Otila Telea – Samoa.

