PNG should look to, boost ties with Israel

Geographically, Eastern Highlands is the heartland of Papua New Guinea.

And the heartbeat is Obura Wonenara on the eastern end, which is the biggest electorate in the province.

Kainantu town on the Okuk Highway as the gateway to the Highlands Region serve as land of milk and honey for the people of the heartbeat who come to Kainantu town to do their buying and selling of whatever.

As a Christian country we should be allowing the Jews of Israel to flood our country to bless us and not the Asians to reap us.

Common sense must prevail with wisdom from above for the good of our blessed nation with mineral and natural resources placed here by God of Israel for our prosperity.

Like the Singaporean prosperity based on their connection with Israel, Papua New Guinea as the most blessed nation with more resources than that of Singapore can do better and exceed that of the tiny fisherman island nation in the hub of Asia.

We are the envy of the developed world who come here for our resources so we can’t allow them to exploit us.

As Christians we should pray to God for a change in the politics of PNG to entertain the Eternal God of Israel we serve for a powerful testimony that no one write us off for whatever.

I believe that God has made an intervention into the Parliament on our 40th independence anniversary through the original King James Version Bible 1611 for a change in PNG politics.

The once dumping ground of foreign wastes since our inception has become a fertile soil so the original seed of God’s Word in the English language left the shores of USA, the most powerful nation on the face of the earth and came to PNG as the most blessed nation in the Pacific Islands region.

The next government after the general elections should connect with Israel as God’s Covenant Nation on earth for the blessing over Papua New Guinea.

PNG for Israel Ministry

Kainantu, EHP

Like this: Like Loading...