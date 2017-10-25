PNG have mad fans, says CEO Hill

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea has the maddest rugby league fans found anywhere else in the world, says Rugby League World Cup chief executive officer Andrew Hill.

Speaking at a recent breakfast hosted by the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Royal Papua Yacht Club, Hill said that the enthusiastic fans of PNG was one of the reasons that brought the tournament to the country for the first time.

“For the Kumuls to host three of their pool games will highlight what rugby league can do. I am sure the visiting teams coming to PNG will be thrilled to see how big the game’s fans are in PNG.

“We looked at the market and saw how we could encourage people to come to games and we knew about the mad fans and we considered the Port Moresby supporters.

“They love their rugby league and it doesn’t matter what game it is, they love the sport,” Hill said.

From a marketing stand point, Hill recalled that the decision to bring three games to Port Moresby was not universally supported.

“We had state governments in Australia saying no. There was huge bidding in having games in South Australia, they wanted to promote their venues,” Hill said.

Port Moresby is now geared up to host the World Cup of their national sport with the first game this Saturday against Wales.

The Welsh team is already in Australia and are scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow.

The visiting teams, Wales, Ireland and USA, will be accommodated in Port Moresby at the Stanley Hotel.

