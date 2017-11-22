PNG has more to do to make children’s rights reality: Minister

THE nation has more to do to ensure children enjoy their rights, says Youth, Religion and Community Development Minister Soroi Eoe.

“These rights are grouped into four important areas – survival rights, development rights, protection rights and participation rights,” he said.

He told the two-day Children’s Forum in Port Moresby that the country was one of the signatories of the United Nations Convention on Children’s Rights.

“When we sign the convention, we told the rest of the world that Papua New Guinea is ready to make children’s rights a reality in PNG,” he said.

“All over the world today, countries are celebrating International Children’s Day. Countries are celebrating their journey in making rights a reality for their children. “There are challenges and struggles in trying to make these rights a reality. Many countries are using this time to advocate on ending violence against children. PNG is no different.

“We have made progress but more is yet to be done so that our children who are the most valuable assets of this country can reach their full potential.”

The important areas are the rights of children to life, basic needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, education, leisure, access to information, freedom of thought and religion, safety and the safeguard against all forms of abuses. He said children should be able to have a say on issues affecting their lives.

