PNG to make OFC mark

WITH four weeks to go before the 2017 OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship (Aug 4-25) in Apia, Samoa, Papua New Guinea are hoping to acquit themselves to the level of football.

Currently undergoing their second training camp at the PNG Football Academy in Lae under coach Margaret Aka, the players are working on their fitness and combinations.

The first training camp was held in May after the 25-member train-on squad was identified and selected from Kimbe, Ramu, Wewak, Lae and Port Moresby.

“Our second phase of training started last Thursday and we are hoping to finish on Saturday,” Aka said.

“It’s been challenging for us here with short preparation timing with players but we are making use of the time we have to get our basics right and build some good team spirit.

“Compared to previous sides we had in the past, this group of girls are all new to the system. We went around the country and scouted them because of their natural talent.

“Going to the drills we have been mainly focusing on the basics as we don’t want to put a lot of pressure on our girls and we are doing the simple stuff.

“Hopefully we will finalise our final 19 for the team but we will still keep the extended team as the non-travelling reserves,” Aka said.

PNG have performed well in past tournaments with New Zealand the U16 champions.

“We’re seen as a strong contender which means other teams are wary of us so the expectation is on us to perform well,” Aka said.

PNG is pooled with Cook Islands, Fiji, American Samoa and Solomon Islands while pool A comprises New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Tahiti.

While some countries are having lead up matches to prepare for the championship, Aka said PNG had not planned any trials which would put them at a disadvantage.

“We know that it’s going to be very hard without a trial game but we will see how we go.”

