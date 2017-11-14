PNG mining and petroleum trade fair receives K50,000 from ANZ

THE ANZ Bank has given K50,000 to support the PNG mining and petroleum conference and trade fair.

The grant makes ANZ a principal sponsor of the conference and trade fair.

ANZ PNG chief executive Mark Baker, pictured, said ANZ was fully committed to supporting the resource sector in Papua New Guinea.

“We recognise the importance of this conference to the industry and are happy to support it and share our global insights as well,” he said.

Chamber executive director Dr Albert Mellam thanked ANZ for its sponsorship and its ongoing support and commitment to Papua New Guinea’s resource industry.

“ANZ has been a long-standing partner to various mining and petroleum projects in the country and is one of the most respected financial institutions in the Pacific,” Mellam said.

“It has many years of providing sound economic advice to economies around the world. And to have it come on board to support the conference and also provide the conference its chief economist Richard Yetsenga speaks volumes of the bank’s commitment to Papua New Guinea and its resource industry.”

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill will open the conference focusing on Papua New Guinea’s economy in a global context.

The conference and trade fair will be held from Nov 28 to 30 at The Stanley Hotel and Suites in Port Moresby.

