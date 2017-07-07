PNG mull Games bid

THE Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee has advised the Pacific Games Council that it will not be able to give a definitive answer on whether the country will bid to host the 2019 Pacific Games until after the new government is formed.

PNGOC president Sir John Dawanincura said in an email on Monday to PGC executive director Andrew Minogue that it was likely an answer would not be forthcoming until next month.

“PNGOGA will not submit a bid without Government Support and our national election results may not be known until August allowing for disputed returns,” Sir John said. “(Sports) Minister Justin (Tkatchenko) did advise, through the media that the Government will not bid, meaning will not support a bid.”

The PGC are desperate to salvage the event after hosts Tonga stood firm on its decision pull out of staging the event citing economic reasons.

The June 30 deadline the PGC set for Tonga to reconsider its decision lapsed and the council is expected to pursue legal action against the Tongan government for a break of contract.

Minogue said the bidding process for the 2019 Games had been modified taking into account the short timeframe. Fiji has indicated in will not bid while Samoa are keen to host the event.

Like this: Like Loading...