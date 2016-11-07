PNG must decide its future, not Aust

AS we hurdle faster into a high tech future, we would do well to pause and reflect on where exactly are we going.

Firstly, Papua New Guineans must be fully aware that we are an independent country and not a state of Australia.

We can see that Australia’s attitudes towards us are dominated by selfish concentration on its own interests and that it takes too little account of the wider interests in the welfare and progress of our people.

Australia must not be allowed to be involved in our internal problems.

We have our own leaders and intellects who can handle our issues and problems. We are tired of seeing Australia bullying and interfering on our internal affairs.

Australia must understand that PNG must decide its own destiny.

They must respect the sovereignty of this country and stay away from us.

The power of people to say who we are, and to define our own identity, and relate to our own destiny is fundamental to our own existence.

It can be a breach on the international human rights law on self-determination for indigenous minorities within nation states.

We must get facts right that the prosperity of this country depends on us, not foreigners.

Otherwise, we might end up in disaster if we continue on this path.

On the other end, we have highly-educated people here and abroad who are ignorant and arrogant about because they are heavily influenced by Australians and other foreigners.

They must have the sense of nationalism and show loyalty for our country and our people.

Jack Atte Kapa,

Dumun, Chimbu