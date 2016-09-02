PNG must have level playing field with Fiji

WHAT is this nonsense that Papua New Guinea made products such as Ox & Palm corned beef, Trukai rice and Snax biscuits do not meet Fijian biosecurity standards?

Someone please educate our brothers across the Pacific that these are our top performing and much loved household brands that have been developed over many years of research and development for Snax biscuits while Ox & Palm and Trukai are brands with ISO certification.

In essence, our brothers are implying that PNG’s manufacturing and production systems and processes are of substandard compared to their own manufacturing industry standards, hence importing from this country will be harmful to their health and wellbeing.

The position taken by Fiji is considered absurd, unfair and greedy.

I therefore applaud the position taken by our Trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Richard Maru by ensuring that PNG enjoys a favourable trade agreement with our partners.

Go minister, it is high time that our sovereign nation stood up to the world.

True Nationalist

Lae, Morobe