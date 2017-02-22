PNG must not support same sex marriage

MANY third world countries are following the world super powers to legalise same sex marriage while others are somewhat ambivalent and divided on the issue of same sex marriage.

Christian churches that are supposed to unanimously detest this issue are also divided.

One such church that is divided and shaken to its core is the Church of England as reported in an article.

God Almighty meant for a male and a female to bond in marriage for the primary purpose of proliferating the globe with people to worship Him.

It is God’s will that a man and a woman can marry, a mero and a kekeni can tie the knot, a waneo can pay bride price to a wanaku, a kange can date an amboke, an igiri can exchange rings with a wandari, an angra can propose marriage to a kera and so on.

It is not in the divine plan for Max and Peter or Jennifer and Janet to exchange rings at weddings.

We read in the Holy Bible that God saved Noah and his family alone through Noah’s faith and exterminated the world by flood because of sexual immortality and wicked ways the people followed that time.

We also read in the Bible that God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah were turned property and lives into rubble and dust except for His faithful servant Soul and his family.

So I tell you, those nations that have legalised same sex marriage and those that are leaning towards it are heading for doom and gloom.

I sometimes wonder why nations chose this suicidal pathway.

Hence, I strongly condemn any exponents of same sex marriage in PNG who may be pushing to legalise this satanic practice.

Papua New Guineans are always ready to adopt modern trends in western ideologies and practices without thinking about their long-term consequences or impact.

Let’s remain committed and loyal to God Almighty and He will deliver us from the evil clutches of proponents of these devilish law.

Komson Nick, Via email

