PNG must rein in population growth

PAPUA New Guinea’s population is growing from an estimated 7.7 million in 2016 to more than 9m in the next five years at 3 per cent annual growth rate.

By 2030 it will reach 11.8m, and up by 11m to over 22m in 2050.

That’s a triple growth in just 33 years.

We have uncontrolled growth in population.

With more people, the nation is already running into hurdles of inadequate social services and guess what it will be like in the next 33 years.

Land scarcity is all too often problematic. Land ownership issues displace people who then become internal refugees.

Many former civil servants don’t return home where there is no electricity, clean water and other essential services, so they buy land elsewhere and settle.

With more people and overcrowding, there will be sizeable appetite for more living space and more equal opportunities.

Massive unemployment adds to poverty numbers and the intolerant youths resort to drug use to escape the hurtful realities of life.

Serious concerns call for serious discussions and population growth is one of such.

The next government must put a lid on population surge, beginning at the lower end of society where polygamous practices and zero family planning have prevailed for decades. Simply legislate against polygamy and outlaw teenagers tying knots too soon.

Time and again citizens call for action on growing population.

Mark my word; these views will resonate louder from the news archives at a time this nation finally admits and say; “Yes it’s a full house, there is no more living space, too many mouths to feed, let’s close the gate!”

MM Ondassa, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...