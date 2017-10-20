PNG naval team gearing up for Apec meeting

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force Maritime element is looking forward to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) next year in Port Moresby, chief petty officer Makoan Philip says.

He said the navy had received some new vessels and its officers had been undergoing training in preparation for Apec.

“For security purposes, all guests will be accommodated in floating hotels or cruise ships,” Philip said.

“This is where the Papua New Guinea Defence naval team comes in.

“We will be ensuring the corridors from the floating hotels to the Apec meeting building are secure and safe for our guests.”

He said there would be a maritime exclusion zone with all other vessels to be shifted to Motukea.

The floating hotels and navy vessels will be the only ones allowed to use the waters off Ela Beach.

Philip, who is an explosives expert, said his team would ensure that there would be no security threats in the vicinity of the summit.

“My team will be focusing on things that could go wrong, and ensure that all threats are looked into,” he said.

“We have been undergoing a lot of trainings that is of high importance.

“We are basically getting ready and looking forward to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next year.

“Of course, the guests will have their own security as well.

“We are looking forward to working with our partner countries in providing security during the summit.”

