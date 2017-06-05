PNG needs assertive leadership: Juffa

By HELEN TARAWA

PAPUA New Guinea needs assertive and aggressive leadership to protect the nation’s interest and resources, Northern Governor and People’s Movement of Change Party leader Gary Juffa says.

Juffa spoke to the people of Eastern Highlands in Henganofi, Okapa, Kainantu and Lufa, where he travelled to endorse his party candidates, on issues of the land, ownership of economy and the future.

Juffa said the lack of strong leaders has seen PNG lose control of its resources economy and its ability to design a secure future.

“This economy is not ours. We are not independent for as long as we do not own our economy,” he said. “To own our economy, and participate in the development of our resources, we must change the anti-PNG resources laws.

“Only when you own your economy can we truly say we are independent,” Juffa said.

