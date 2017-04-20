PNG needs God factor like never before: Naru

PAPUA New Guinea needs the God factor like never before, Morobe Governor Kelly Naru says.

Naru said this on Friday during the opening of a three-day Lutheran students Easter camp at Gabsongkec village in Morobe.

The governor was the guest speaker at the occasion where he gave bags of rice and K20,000 to the organisers of the camp to feed more than 6000 students who had attended the event.

Naru, a strong Lutheran believer and leader of the Christian Democratic Party, said: “This country really needs the God factor like never before.

“I thank you all for coming because you will be filled with the God factor here.”

“We call ourselves a Christian nation but some of our conduct, action and lifestyle and how we go about managing the affairs of this country leave a lot to be desired simply because the God factor is missing.

“When our lives are changed as individuals then we are able to touch lives of people.”

Naru told the students that they were not wrong to attend the Easter camp because it was where they would be empowered to live Godly lives.

