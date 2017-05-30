PNG needs more good leaders

GONE are the days when our nation was trying to bring on board good leaders to help craft the destiny of our people and the nation.

Today, we have hundreds of so-called leaders turning up at our doors indicating their fantasies of leadership qualities to deliver services to the people in the pretext of getting into the Parliament system to have easy access to the wealth of this nation.

Any candidate alluding to giving up their lucrative jobs to stand for election to deliver services to the people are all liars, and media even help to spread the lies.

A politician is one of the most prestigious positions in the world.

But worst of all is when political parties endorsing candidates to split votes, knowingly that these candidates have no chance of winning the election.

Having said these, there are also some good leaders in the system as well as new ones making their intentions known in this coming election.

But these good leaders need to have open dialogue with each other (regardless of their party affiliations) on what is best for PNG, including improving our elections criteria for candidates and cut down on the unnecessary costs of running the elections in the country.

G. Gowae

NCD

