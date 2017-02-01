‘PNG needs lowcost accomodation’

IT costs a fortune to rent accommodation or an office in Port Moresby, according to Paul Barker, the executive director of the Institute of National Affairs.

He said this during the institute’s overview seminar plans for this year that will be held under the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council.

The council is a regional forum managed by the institute in partnership with the Government and private sector.

It was set up for regular dialogues particularly on economics, social issues, political issues and good governance in PNG.

“Housing is obviously affecting much of the population that moves to the urban areas such as the growth of the squatter settlements,” he said.

He said parts of downtown Port Moresby were seeing a lot of real estate development.

“But a lot of apartments in there are now empty. Rents are coming down due to the high cost of accommodation,” he said.

“The main need in PNG is low-cost accommodation.

“Bulldozing of squatter settlements doesn’t necessarily solve the economic problem.

“So there is a lot of issue in PNG and a lot of international experience on what works best with urban development and what doesn’t work well,” he said.

