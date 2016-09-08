PNG needs proper database, says official

PNG does not have a national data base to collect data and statistics of gender-based violence (GBV) cases and come up with programmes to address it, United Nations gender task team coordinator Danielle Winfrey says.

Winfrey told The National at the moment the statistics they have were estimations from different stakeholders.

“The Government, UN and other stakeholders have already identified the need to have a mechanism in place to coordinate and collate information on GBV that can accurately capture the rates of GBV occurring in the country in order to better form policies and decisions around interventions,” she said.

The National GBV Strategy has taken three years to finalise through nationwide stakeholder consultations.

The National GBV Strategy has been endorsed by the Prime Minister and Minister of Community Development as of last month and is just awaiting endorsement from the National Executive Council before it can be brought to Parliament.

