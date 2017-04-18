PNG needs upright leadership: Polye

UPRIGHT leadership and Godly principles should drive politics in the country, Opposition Leader Don Polye says.

Polye said even though PNG was proclaimed as a Christian nation since Independence in 1975, customary gods were placed at the centre of its affairs.

“Parliamentarians, community and business leaders must champion upright leadership and Godly principles,” Polye said.

“We must stop this norm of leaving it alone to the pastors and their church members,” he told hundreds of people who turned up at Lawe, in Kandep, Enga last Tuesday.

Polye said that voters needed to seriously decide the future of PNG in this year’s general election.

“Your decision now will decide the kind of leadership we would like to see in the next 40 years.,” he said.

“Leadership decides our country’s future. When there is a problem in leadership, you, as a private citizen, business or church member, will still encounter hardships. Politics determines your future. Leadership determines your economy,” he said.

