PNG has new belief: Gunemba

Papua New Guinea’s fate is now in their own hands as the OFC World Cup qualifying challenge resumes

The game in PNG has made massive strides in recent years.

Star striker Raymond Gunemba (pictured) says the national team have new-found confidence.

Had the penalty shoot-out which decided last year’s OFC Nations Cup final panned out differently, it would have been Papua New Guinea representing Oceania at this month’s Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia. PNG lost to New Zealand after 120 scoreless minutes, though they made history simply by reaching the decider.

Papua New Guinea’s reinvigorated side are very much a single unit rather than a team of stars, but if there was one man who played an integral part in last year’s ground-breaking achievement, it was Gunemba.

The man spearheading PNG’s attack hit five goals as the Kapuls far surpassed any of their previous achievements at international level. It was also a significant personal achievement for Gunemba, who became just the second non-New Zealand or Australian player to outright win the tournament’s golden boot.

Gunemba is now the captain of Lae City Dwellers, the current National Soccer League champions.

It is quite an achievement considering Port Moresby heavyweights Hekari – who famously secured unlikely qualification for the 2010 Fifa Club World Cup – had won all eight previous editions of the national league.

Domestic success has all been part of a whirlwind couple of years for late-bloomer Gunemba, who turns 31 this weekend.

And there could be more to come. PNG have their 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia fate very much in their own hands.

Four points from the upcoming home and away ties against Solomon Islands will shore up another first – a spot in the Oceania zone play-off final, where New Zealand once again await.

Gunemba said the impact of coach Flemming Serritslev – who arrived in PNG 18 months ago – combined with the Nations Cup success on home soil, has been monumental for the local game.

“Last year was the first time in history that we achieved such a result,” Gunemba told FIFA.com from the team’s training camp in Port Moresby.

“It was a wonderful achievement for the team and for the country.”

Septuagenarian Serritslev – a one-time national team contemporary of Danish icon Allan Simonsen – has added a touch of European pragmatism to PNG’s natural attacking instincts.

Gunemba says there is a marked change in the team since he first donned the national colours during 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

“Flemming is a good coach who has lifted our commitment, team bonding and belief,” Gunemba said. – OFC

