PNG no match for Australians

THE PNG Prime Minister’s 13 players named by Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka will be too weak against the Australian side.

The Australian team has players like Aaron Woods, Josh Papali, Dane Gagai, Josh Dugan, James Maloney, David Klemmer, Andrew Fifita, Valentine Holmes and James Tedesco.

Most of them have played representative football in State of Origin games and have worn the Kangaroos jumper, unlike our Digicel Cup players who lack experience in top-level football.

PNG was thrashed 50-0 last year.

Was that not lesson enough for PNGRFL?

Why did we not pick players like Richard Pandia, Sebastine Pandia, Tommy Butterfield, Luke Page, Tyson Martin, Josh Damen who all played in Queensland Intrust Super Cup and have represented PNG too?

This is an international match between two countries; it is not a game for players to learn how to play.

Our Digicel Cup players are good for matches against Fiji, Samoa or Tonga, not Australia.

Nick Tyson, Amenaii, POM

Like this: Like Loading...