PNG is one of the most corrupt

IT is with great sadness that I publicise PNG’s plunder into extreme corruption.

It is common knowledge that PNG is one of the most corrupted countries on earth, we are ranked the 28th, most corrupted country in the world, and considering there are 196 countries in the world you can just imagine the magnitude of this epidemic in our country.

I like to call it, “day-light corruption” pertaining to the saying “day-light robbery” because here in PNG you will notice that most of the corrupt practices occur right before eyes and yet nothing is done about it.

For instance, the abolishment of anti-corruption task-force by the current PM, allowing the breach of the Organic Law (section 130b) by the Electoral Commission (EC) to vote on Sunday etc and the list goes on and on and on.

The most recent day-light corruption is the strategic move by the EC to amputate the electoral advisory committee (EAC) which is a key committee in recommending whether an election is a success or a failure.

In yesterday’s newspaper, EAC highlighted how it was not being fed adequate baseline data and information from the EC to perform its duties thus causing it to quit.Now, I don’t think that’s a mishap by the EC, every company, organisation or government department have their policies and procedures to adhere to and when one division, department or individual in that company or organisation fail to perform their duty, the whole system collapses.

I wonder what excuses the EC will come up with now, they are so full of it.

Gabriel

UPNG_Audit

