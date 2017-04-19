PNG Party endorses almost 90 candidates

THE Papua New Guinea Party has endorsed 87 candidates during its national convention in Madang to contest the national election.

Party general secretary Kila Poka said the names of the 87 candidates would be published later.

Its candidates for Madang are Madang provincial council of women president Mary Kamang for the Madang regional seat, Naus Kamal for Madang Open, Michael Tataki for Bogia, Frank Naau for Middle Ramu, Cletus Tink for Usino Bundi and Peter Sapia for Raicoast.

It has no candidate for Sumkar.

Papua New Guinea Party leader Belden Namah was welcomed at the airport by Sepik singsing groups including Sumkar MP Ken Fairweather.

Nama told the party members at Bates Oval that the party’s slogan was “Save the country”.

“I’ll be running young candidates in this election,” he said.

He said the party’s top policy was to give a tenth of the country’s national budget to churches.

“Why we want to give to the churches is because we say Papua New Guinea is a Christian country so we need to acknowledge God as our creator by giving a tenth of our budget for his work,” Namah said.

He said the party if it formed the government would create a separate ministry for the church led by a God-fearing person.

