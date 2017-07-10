PNG people crying out for good governance

SEVEN million people of PNG are already on the junction of the road leading to good and bad.

People are crying for this very simple thing called ‘good governance’.

There is no proper road infrastructure in all the districts, there is no proper education facilities in both towns and districts and very importantly there is no cash flow in all over PNG.

Leaders are faithfully mandated by people in thinking that they will bring such services into their respective areas but now people’s faith in them are brushed away.

This election in 2017 is owned by nature and itself will proof it to us.

Mr K Sakale (SK)

