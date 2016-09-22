PNG PM’s XIII team must be high profile

I WOULD like to air my frustration on the recent selection of PNG Prime Minister’s13 side to face Australian PM’s 13 this week this Saturday 2016 at the National Football Stadium.

Why do the PNGRFL selectors keep selecting new faces for the PNG side? Why don’t they stick with the team that beat Fiji in May this year.

They should make changes based on form, injury or other commitments from the players. If the overseas based players are unavailable, why not look at players from the other competition overseas.

The two main reasons for PNG Hunters taking part in the Queensland Cup competition are: Local players to be identified by NRL scouts and recruit them; and PNG to be competitive against Australia, New Zealand, England, Fiji and France.

I don’t see any reason why only seven players from the PNG Hunters were selected while the rest came from the Digicel Cup and National Confederate.

Most of the Hunters players should make up the PM’s 13 team. This year’s Digicel Cup competition was just like a normal club competition and it makes little sense to select more than half for the PM’s 13 .

PNG Hunters’ players like Timothy Lomai. Adex Wera, Benjamin Hetra, Noel Zeming, Adam Korave and NRL West Tigers Rodney Griffin should be in this team.

Are we resting our test players and using our development players to play an almost full strength Australian test team?

Come on PNGRFL, this match is no kids’ play so get it right by selecting our high profile players from the Hunters and other foreign- based players.

League Fan, via email