PNG Ports happy with audit

THE PNG Ports Corporation Limited has achieved a milestone of an “unqualified audit opinion”, according to a statement from the company.

The Auditor-General released PNG Ports audited accounts for year ending Dec 31 2015. An unqualified opinion is an independent auditor’s judgment that a company’s financial records and statements are fairly and appropriately presented and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Acting managing director Stanley Alphonse said it was a significant achievement.

When he took up office in April 2012, Alphonse was faced with bringing a backlog of audits (2009-2011) up to date.

“After years of disclaimer audit opinions, Papua New Guinea Ports achieved a qualify audit opinion for the first time for its 2011 accounts with 10 qualifications,” he said.

“These qualifications were addressed during 2012 to 2014 with the final qualification being cleared in 2015 resulting in an unqualified audit opinion.”

The other significant financial management milestones included agreeing the fixed assets register to the general ledger in 2012, carrying out an assets verification exercise across all ports in 2014 and a revaluation of all its property, plant and equipment assets in 2015.

“Upgrading and implementation of its operations system Klein which was integrated with the financial system.

“It was resulting in automation of its invoices across its major Ports of Port Moresby, Lae, Madang, Rabaul, Kimbe, and Alotau between 2013 and 2014.”

Like this: Like Loading...