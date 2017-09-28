PNG Power cracks down on illegal connections

By LUKE KAMA

THE PNG Power Limited is disconnecting supply to people in Port Moresby who have made illegal electricity connections to their premises.

PNG Power workers started at the Burns Peak settlement in Hohola yesterday and will move to other parts of the city including the squatter settlements.

Acting chief operations officer Vali Mae said the exercise was to clamp down on electricity theft and to ensure that everyone had a safe, secure and legal connection.

“We are carrying out this exercise to curb illegal connections not only in the suburbs areas but also in the settlements because electricity theft is very high,” he said.

“We decided to start with Burns Peak and have removed a couple of illegal connections and substandard work.”

Mae said electricity theft cost PNG Power a lot of money and also posed a risk to consumers.

“We are not trying to deny the rights of the customers to access electricity but are doing it to make electricity safe and reliable for the customers,” he said.

“We have started in Port Moresby and will eventually move out to other centres to clamp down on electricity theft.”

Mae advised new customers to follow the proper process in obtaining electricity supply because those caught involved in illegal connections would face heavy fines.

“Connecting electricity to the house is not the only problem,” he said.

“The particular building must also meet the standard for accessing electricity which will have to be inspected and certified by PPL inspectors before electricity is connected.”

