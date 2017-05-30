PNG Power faces generation capacity issues in Buka

PNG Power Limited is currently facing generation capacity issues with its thermal station on Buka Island in Bougainville which is affecting supply to customers.

Acting chief executive officer Alex Oa said in a statement yesterday that the two generator sets at the Kubu power station went offline on the weekend due to mechanical faults.

He said one of the generators was leased to boost capacity in Buka.

“As of yesterday afternoon, the leased unit was restored and has reduced the load shedding requirements within Buka, Sohano Island and Kokopau,” Oa said

“Other spare parts for the generator sets were flown over from Port Moresby last Friday and a restoration team is also expected in Buka.

“It is anticipated that Buka’s power supply will be restored by today.”

Oa said power supply would be maintained for essential services, especially the Buka General Hospital while load shedding to all areas would continue.

“The management understands that there is a greater need for an improved power supply for Buka and has earmarked two new machines for Bougainville.”

