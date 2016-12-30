PNG Power fix street lights along new road

By SHARLYNE ERI

PEOPLE travelling along the road from Nine-Mile to Gerehu in Port Moresby at night can do so safely with street lights installed along the way.

PNG Power Limited special duty inspector Steven Kwaudi said electricians tested the lights yesterday and they were expected to be working from last night.

Kwaudi said a similar operation would be done on street lights along the road from Gerehu to Baruni.

He said the delay in turning up on the street lights was because PNG Power was notified late.

The installation of the street lights was carried out by the National Capital District Commission contractors.

“If they had come to us early, we would have prepared to run the whole line,” Kwaudi said.

“Since we were notified late, we had to order the materials which took time.

Meanwhile, Kwaudi said the theft of equipment such as control boxes delayed the exercise.

